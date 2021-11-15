Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

We are so excited about this week’s Netflix line-up!

There are some brand new episodes of our favourite shows joining the streaming giant in the coming days, along with some Christmas films.

Take a look at the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix UK & Ireland this week:

Tiger King 2

Tiger King is back with a second season!

The official synopsis for the brand new season reads: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.”

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Tiger King 2 lands on Netflix on Wednesday, November 17.

Riverdale

The sixth season of Riverdale premieres on Netflix this week.

Fans of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series will be delighted to know that Season 6 features a cross over between the two worlds, as Kiernan Shipka aka Sabrina will be joining the new season.

The first brand new episode arrives on the streaming giant on Wednesday, November 17.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Brand new seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians land on Netflix this week.

We all know the Kardashians now, but do you remember their early days? Relive all the drama with the early seasons on Netflix.

Seasons one and two are already on the platform, with more seasons coming on Wednesday, November 17.

The Princess Switch 3

The countdown to Christmas is on!

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, starring Vanessa Hudgens, is the third of the popular festive film franchise.

In the new instalment, the three doppelgängers must reclaim a stolen Christmas relic, taking all the help they can get along the way.

The movie joins Netflix on Thursday, November 18.

Tick, Tick… Boom

Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens star in this film based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, known for his musical Rent.

The film tells the story of the young theater composer hoping for his big break.

Directed by award winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, the movie lands on Netflix on Friday, November 19.

Black Christmas

If you can’t decide whether Halloween or Christmas is your favourite holiday, then this film will be perfect for you.

Black Christmas follows a group of sorority girls who decide to stay on campus over Christmas. Little do they know they’ll have to spend the holidays dodged a masked killer.

Starring Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady and Imogen Poots, Black Christmas lands on Saturday, November 20.