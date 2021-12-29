Here’s what is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve

If you’re planning on staying in this New Year’s Eve, Netflix are adding some new TV shows and movies to their platform to keep you entertained on the last day of 2021.

Take a look at what’s joining the streaming giant on December 31:

The Lost Daughter

Irish actor Paul Mescal stars alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter.

The film tells the story of woman on a seaside vacation who becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter she meets.

The Lost Daughter has been adapted from Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name, and will be Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

Queer Eye (Season 6)

The Fab 5 are back for a sixth season!

Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Tan France will reunite to bring new styles, outlooks and home design to 10 Texans in need of a little self-care.

Mary Berry Everyday

Mary Berry celebrates the everyday food and ingredients she has always loved to cook in this BBC series.

Among her creations are a rich bolognaise, venison cooked on a barbecue, and whiskey cream.

Cobra Kai (Season 4)

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Stay Close

Four people, dark secrets, and a past that threatens their lives… Stay Close is the gripping new thriller from Harlan Coben (The Stranger, Safe, The Five) which questions how much you really know someone.

Starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish.