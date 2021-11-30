Here’s what is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December

Amazon Prime Video’s December line-up is jam-packed.

Whether you’re looking for a comedy, action, or romantic film/series, the streaming giant have got it all.

Here’s the new flicks joining Amazon Prime Video next month:

December 3

Harlem (Season 1) – This comedy follows a group of fabulous friends in Harlem, New York City, the Mecca of Black culture in America.

Spiral – This horror is the new chapter of Saw, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

December 10



Wrath of Man – Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham team up for this brand new action thriller.

Encounter – This Amazon original follows a father on a dangerous quest to save his two sons from a suspicious threat that is not of human form. It stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada.

Expanse (Season 6) – This is the sixth season of the sci-fi series where the solar system is colonized. The crew of an illegal warship come across mysterious alien technology which threatens the future of peace and humanity.

December 17

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois – The Top Gear trio return of a second special episode. Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond take a look into the world of French Car Culture. There’s cars, helicopters, mountain climbing and even bomb defusal.

With Love (Season 1) – This romantic comedy follows siblings Lily and Jorge, who are searching for love. Each of the five episodes takes place on a different holiday throughout the year.

December 21

Being The Ricardos – Being The Ricardos gives viewers an insight into the behind the scenes of the sitcom I Love Lucy. Throughout the films viewers will get a look into the writers’ room and onto the soundstage of the sitcom.

December 23

Yearly Departed – Following on from last year’s show, an all female line up team up to give a comedic eulogy to some of 2021’s best parts. The hilarious line up joining Yvonne Orji includes Grace and Frankie’s Jane Fonda, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti and music by Alessia Cara.

December 28

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – This action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as a lethal duo who must stop an evil madman. Bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save his wife Sonia.

December 31

The Protégé – A child rescued by a deadly assassins grows up to be just as lethal. When her father, the man who rescued her is murdered, she takes a vow of revenge. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Maggie Q.