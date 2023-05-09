Ad
Here’s how you can vote in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place tonight, May 9.

It will see Irish entry Wild Youth compete against fourteen other countries – including Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Ten of these fifteen countries will qualify for Saturday night’s grand final.

A further sixteen countries – including Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia will compete during the second semi-final on Thursday night.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – known as ‘The Big 5’, automatically qualify for the final each year, as well as last year’s winner: Ukraine

Irish viewers can vote in tonight’s semi-final and Saturday night’s grand final – but cannot vote for our own entry: Wild Youth.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the official Eurovision app, and can vote up to 20 times.

