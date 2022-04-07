Here are 7 spots in Ireland that Hollywood celebrities love

Everyone loves Ireland’s beautiful scenery, friendly locals and good craic ⁠— and celebrities are no exception.

Since Ireland is such a popular filming location for Hollywood films, many celebrities make the trip over to the Emerald Isle, and a lot of them end up staying even after their filming has wrapped.

Dozens of Hollywood celebrities have taken the time to explore the island and enjoy their time as tourists, so here is a list of seven Irish spots that Hollywood celebrities love.

Matt Damon in Dalkey, Co. Dublin

Matt Damon lived in Dalkey from March to May of 2020, as he was supposed to be filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Last Duel there.

Although filming on the movie was shut down, the Hollywood actor decided to stay in Ireland with his family during the pandemic.

Matt became somewhat of a local in Dalkey during his three-month stay, and he described Killiney Hill as “incredible” and his time in Dublin as “like a fairytale.”

The actor returned to Ireland in the summer of 2020 to finish filming The Last Duel, which shot in Cahir in Co. Tipperary.

Matt has also revealed he’s considered moving to Ireland permanently, telling Marc Maron on his WTF podcast: “We loved it there so much and I was kind of in the back of my head, ‘I could move here. I could live here.’ It’s beautiful.”

Sarah Jessica Parker in Kilcar, Co. Donegal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

One of Hollywood’s best-known couples ⁠— Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick ⁠— visit the coastal village of Kilcar every summer.

The talented pair own a holiday home in the area and are often spotted enjoying the peace and quiet of the town as compared to the hustle and bustle of their native New York City.

Their family was even spotted attending the All Ireland Football Final in 2014 in full Donegal colours.

The Sex and the City actress took to Instagram in October 2020 to express her love for the area, saying: “Nothing beats the fresh air in the hills of Donegal.”

Kim Kardashian in Ballyfin, Co. Laois

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted leaving the ICM cinema in Tullamore, Ireland, on Wednesday.(28/05/2014) pic.twitter.com/5bHL2YJOTQ — Kardashian Croatia (@Kardashian_Cro) May 29, 2014

If you can believe it, one of the most famous couples in the world chose to spend their honeymoon in Ballyfin, Co. Laois.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent their honeymoon in Ireland after tying the knot in Italy in 2014.

The reality TV star, who has since filed for divorce from the rapper, said she had the “most relaxing” honeymoon — which included a stay in Ballyfin House and a mountain bike trek before flying to Prague.

Kim told fans: “We spent Kanye’s bday in Ireland a few years back & fell in love with it! Its such a calming relaxing place.”

Elizabeth Banks in Sandycove, Co. Dublin

The Hunger Games actress moved to Ireland last summer to film her upcoming movie, Cocaine Bear.

In a video shared to her Twitter, Elizabeth posed with an Irish flag, a packet of Tayto crisps, and shared clips of her children at the beach.

She joked she was getting used to driving on the “wrong side of the road.”

The actress also shared a video of her stopping off at Mitchell and Son wine merchant in Sandycove, which caused fans to believe she was staying in that area.

Ed Sheeran in Galway, Co. Galway

Saoirse and Ed Sheeran filming Galway Girl. pic.twitter.com/XbJn5XjmlZ — Saoirse Ronan News (@saoirsenews) May 4, 2017

Since he has family living in Co. Wexford, Ed Sheeran has been visiting Ireland his entire life.

In his teen years, the singer was known to busk the streets of Galway, which led to his famous song “Galway Girl.”

Ed has been pictured out and about the coastal city during the filming of his music video for “Galway Girl,” alongside Saoirse Ronan.

The singer has also played concerts in Croke Park many times.

Beyonce in Dublin City, Co. Dublin

#OTD July 9, 2016: Beyoncé performs in Dublin, Ireland at ‘Croke Park’ for “The Formation World Tour”. Beyoncé performed in front of 68,575 fans and becoming the 3rd female artist to ever headline the stadium along with Tina Turner and Celine Dion. 4 Years Ago Today! pic.twitter.com/yTnaFdTp1b — BeyHERstory (@BeyHERstory) July 9, 2020

Queen B visited Ireland during The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in 2014, when she performed at Croke Park.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z took their daughter Blue Ivy out around the city and to the Dublin Zoo.

They also went for a stroll through Phoenix Park.

Emily Ratajkowski in Bantry, Co. Cork

Emily Ratajkowski grew up spending her summers in Ireland and still visits Bantry, Co. Cork annually with her parents.

She said: “I absolutely love Ireland. It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth and I have strong ties here.”

“Both my grandmothers are from Ireland and I have spent every summer in Bantry since my father, who is an artist, had the romantic idea 20 years ago to buy an old farmhouse on the west coast and renovate it.”

“I go back any time I get the opportunity and I have many friends who I still hang out with in the local pubs. I have great childhood memories.”