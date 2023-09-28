Harry Potter stars who have died

The Harry Potter franchise is a cult classic.

A host of beloved characters died throughout the series, hitting fans right in the feels – but it’s the deaths of the actors who played some beloved characters which have hit even harder.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the Harry Potter stars who are no longer with us.

Take a look:

Sir Michael Gambon

Sir Michael Gambon died on September 28, 2023, aged 82.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The actor was best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips died on November 7, 2022 at the age of 98..

The actor’s wife Zara said: “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.”

“He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

“When we married he cheekily introduced me to the Press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen.”

Leslie was best known for voicing the Sorting Hat.

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane died on October 14, 2022, aged 72.

The actor was best known for his role as loveable gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the franchise.

In a statement, his agent of 40 years Belinda Wright wrote: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.”

“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory passed away on April 16, 2021.

The actress’ husband Damian Lewis announced the news in a heartbreaking statement, writing: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The 52-year-old played Narcissa Malfoy, Draco’s mother, in the franchise.

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer died on April 21, 2018 aged 49.

The actor had been taken to hospital earlier in the month, when police got reports that he “was drunk and suicidal”.

The late 49-year-old was on life support until his death.

An LA county coroner later confirmed that the actor died as a result of alcohol consumption.

Verne played Griphook in the Harry Potter films.

John Hurt

John Hurt died on January 25, 2017, at the age of 77.

The British actor, was best known for playing Mr Ollivander in three of the Harry Potter films.

He died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Robert Hardy

Robert Hardy died on August 3, 2017, aged 91.

The actor played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films.

Alan Rickman

Alan died on January 14, 2016, at the age of 69.

A statement at the time revealed the actor had died after a battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.

The late 69-year-old was best known for his iconic role as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise.

Dave Legeno

Dave Legeno died in July 2014, aged 50.

The late 50-year-old died of heart-related health problems.

His body was found by a pair of hikes on July 6, 2014 in Death Valley, California. He may have been dead for three to four days prior to the discovery of his body.

Dave played Fenrir in the Harry Potter franchise.

Roger Lloyd Pack

Roger Lloyd Pack died on January 16, 2014, at the aged of 69.

The actor played Barty Crouch Sr in the Harry Potter franchise.

The late 69-year-old was also well-known for his role as Trigger in Only Fools and Horses, and as Owen Newitt in The Vicar of Dibley.

Richard Griffiths

Richard Griffiths passed away on March 28, 2013, aged 65.

He died after complications following heart surgery.

He played Vernon Dursley in the Harry Potter films.

Richard Harris

Richard Harris died aged 72 on October 25, 2002.

The Irish actor was born and raised in Co. Limerick.

He played Professor Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

He was later replaced by Sir Michael Gambon in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.