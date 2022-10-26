Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples

With Halloween celebrations kicking off this Bank Holiday Weekend, it’s time to start planning your costume.

Whether you’re heading on a night out or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some iconic couple’s costume ideas for you and your beau.

Take a look:

Mario and Princess Peach

Princess Peach and Mario and more than likely one of the most iconic couples from your childhood.

To achieve Peach’s look, you’ll need a pink dress and a crown.

You can accessorise with a blue necklace, blue earrings and pink shoes.

Meanwhile, Mario is easily recognisable with denim dungarees, a red t-shirt, brown shoes and a DIY-d red cap with an “M” on it.

Gomez and Morticia Addams

Gomez and Morticia Addams are iconic Halloween costumes.

For Morticia’s look, you’ll need a long black dress – ideally with a split up the leg, paired with a bold red lipstick, smoky eyeshadow, black heels and a black wig.

To achieve Gomez’s look, you’ll need a smart black suit, a white shirt, and to draw a moustache on your face.

The Joker and Harley Quinn

There are so many different versions of the Joker and Harley Quinn, you’ll be spoiled for costume choice.

The most iconic part of Suicide Squad’s version of the Joker and Harley Quinn’s costume is the makeup – which is easily followed through YouTube or TikTok tutorials.

The costumes have become such a Halloween staple that you can buy in a number of costume shops, or you can try your hand at DIY-ing.

Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable

Dressing up as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable is sure to make you nostalgic.

Kim’s look is easily achievable with a black crop top, khaki cargo pants and black shoes.

Ron’s look is similar, with a black top, grey cargo pants and black shoes.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are a classic and timeless Halloween costume.

For Minnie, you’ll need a red polka dot dress, yellow shoes, and Minnie Mouse ears (if you don’t have these, you can substitute a red polka dot bow).

For Mickey, all you’ll need are red shorts, a black t-shirt and Mickey Mouse ears.

Danny and Sandy (Grease)

Danny and Sandy’s iconic look is so easy to recreate with pieces that are already in your wardrobe.

For Sandy, you’ll need an off-the-shoulder black top, black leather trousers and red heels; bonus points for gold hoop earrings and curly hair.

To achieve Danny’s look, all you’ll need is a black t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Fred and Wilma Flintstone

Fred and Wilma Flintstone are the retro costumes of dreams.

For Wilma’s look, you’ll want a white dress, white necklace and to pop your hair up into a bun.

For Fred’s look, you can get away with a large orange t-shirt with cutout black pieces stuck to it, a pair of jeans and a blue tie.

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell

While Peter Pan and Tinkerbell aren’t a couple, they’re still an easily recognisable pairing.

For Tinkerbell’s look, you’ll need a green dress (preferably strapless), a set of wings and green shoes.

Finish the look by throwing your hair up into a bun.

To achieve Peter’s look you can accessorise a large green t-shirt and green trousers with a brown belt and brown shoes.

Barbie and Ken

Barbie and Ken’s look is so easily achievable, because you can get away with it whatever you wear.

You can opt for the couple’s look in Toy Story (pictured above), or Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s version in the upcoming film Barbie.

You can always get away with a retro look by pairing a leotard with tights and leg-warmers, and for Ken, a loud printed shirt paired with white shorts.

Woody and Jessie (Toy Story)

Everyone loves Toy Story, which makes Woody and Jessie an iconic couple.

To achieve Woody’s look, you’ll need a pair of jeans, a checked shirt, a cow-print vest, brown boots and a cowboy hat.

Meanwhile, for Jessie you’ll need a white shirt, a pair of jeans, a cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.

The outfits don’t have to be exact for them to be recognisable.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

There’s no doubt you’ll meet at least a few Elvis and Priscilla Presley on your Halloween travels this year.

The couple rocketed to fame following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earlier this year.

Their looks are all in the hair, and in Priscilla’s case – the makeup.

You can search tutorials on YouTube and TikTok.