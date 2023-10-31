Halloween 2023: The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrate spooky season in style

The Kardashian-Jenner clan always nail their Halloween costumes – and this year is no exception.

Some of the sisters have opted for more than one iconic look to celebrate spooky season 2023.

Take a look:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the KarJenner clan’s iconic Halloween 2023 looks by dressing up as her sister Kim.

The 44-year-old recreated her younger sibling’s outfit from the 2013 Met Gala.

At the time, Kim was heavily pregnant with her first child – North, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Now, Kourtney is heavily pregnant with her fourth child – a baby boy named Rocky Thirteen, which is her first child with her husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney also donned a second Halloween costume this year – Lydia Deetz to her husband Travis’ Beetlejuice.

The reality star embodied Winona Ryder’s character with her signature red polka dot dress and messy black fringed hair.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 sported pale skin, dark purple eyeshadow and green hair, which he pair with a burgundy suit.

Kim Kardashian and North West

Kim Kardashian’s Halloween 2023 was nothing short of iconic.

The mom-of-four and her eldest daughter North dressed up as best friends Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from Clueless.

The reality star sported Cher’s iconic black-and-yellow mini skirt and blazer combo, while North donned Dionne’s similar black-and-white co-ord.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner opted for a simple costume for her first look of Halloween 2023.

The model donned a short, curly, blonde wig and a black high-neck top to pose as Marilyn Monroe.

Sharing her look via Instagram, the 27-year-old penned: “happy birthday mister president.”

Kendall later paired up with her younger sister Kylie to dress up as Sugar and Spice.

The famous sisters channelled Drew Barrymore and Debbie Mazar’s characters from Batman (1995).

Both Kylie, 25, and Kendall, 27, donned wigs for the occasion, while they dazzled in contrasting black and white outfits.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian opted for a simple yet effective Halloween costume this year.

The mom-of-two stunned in a cow-print onesie and face paint.

In photos shared via Instagram, the reality star was matching with her one-year-old son Tatum.