Goss.ie launches charity giveaway to raise funds for Ukraine UNICEF appeal

Goss.ie has launched a huge giveaway to raise funds for Ukraine via UNICEF’s crisis appeal.

UNICEF is appealing for $349 million to provide critical life-saving support for children and their families – including $276 million to respond to immediate needs within Ukraine, and $73 million for humanitarian needs in neighbouring countries.

This funding will help to support over 3.5 million people, including 2.2 million children.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is truly devastating, and here at Goss we want to do our bit to show our love and support to the people affected.

So with that being said, we’re hoping to raise over €5000 for UNICEF’s crisis appeal by giving away a selection of incredible prizes to three lucky winners.

To enter, we’re asking readers to donate whatever they can via the link in our Instagram bio, and leave a comment on the below Instagram post letting us know they’ve donated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The top prize includes a brand new YSL bag (worth €895), a two night stay with afternoon tea for two at The Falls Hotel & Spa in Ennistymon, Co. Clare, plus a luxury bouquet (worth €250) from Flowers.ie, and HUAWEI Freebuds 4i (worth €69)

The second prize includes a DeLonghi Black Dinamica Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine from Expert Electrical, a HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro (worth €199), and HUAWEI Freebuds 4i (worth €69).

The third prize includes a hamper (worth €500) from McGorisks Pharmacy, a selection of best-selling gift sets from Inglot (worth over €200), a stunning pair of sterling silver earrings from Ór Jewellery (worth €134), and a hair straightener (worth €99) from Silke Hair & Beauty.