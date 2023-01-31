Everything we know about Theo James’ Irish wife Ruth Kearney

Theo James and his wife Ruth Kearney have a notoriously private relationship.

The couple started dating back in 2009 after meeting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

They co-starred in a theatre production of Man of Mode alongside Misfits actress Antonia Thomas.

Theo and Ruth tied the knot at the Islington Town Hall in August 2018.

In 2021, they welcomed their first child together – a baby girl, whose name has yet to be made public.

But who is Ruth Kearney?

Ruth was born in London to Irish parents, and moved to Dublin when she was 5 years old.

The 38-year-old grew up in Monkstown and attended St. Andrew’s College in Booterstown.

The London-born actress graduated with an honours degree in Drama and Classics from Trinity College, before going on to the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Ruth is no stranger to the small screen having landed her breakthrough acting role as Jess Parker in ITV’s science fiction series Primeval.

Ruth guest-starred as Katharina in FX’s series Tyrant in 2014, and the following year played Daisy Locke in Fox’s The Following.

The 38-year-old is best known for her role as London in Netflix’s comedy series Flaked (2016) – which she starred in alongside Arrested Development’s Will Arnett.

In 2020, Ruth starred as Emer in Amy Huberman’s limited TV series Finding Joy.

The mum-of-one has over 64k followers on Instagram.