Everything we know about the return of Dancing On Ice

ITV’s Dancing On Ice returns to television screens tonight at 6:30pm.

It was recently revealed that Holly Willoughby would be returning to host the show, alongside co-host Stephen Mulhern.

The presenter is replacing Philip Schofield, who quit his broadcasting career last year after admitting to having an affair with a younger man who worked on This Morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

The show will return to our screens on Sunday, January 14, at 6.30pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media.

This will be Holly’s first time back on screens since she dramatically quit This Morning in October, after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will return to the star-studded judging panel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

The full line-up was revealed back in October, where a host of celebrities were announced to be taking part, including Love Island’s Amber Davies and soap star Ryan Thomas.

Googlebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was supposed to be taking part in the show, before he was forced to quit due to an injury he sustained in training.

Check out the full line-up below:

Ricky Hatton

Hannah Spearitt

Claire Sweeney

Ricky Norwood

Lou Sanders

Greg Rutherford

Amber Davies

Miles Nazaire

Adele Roberts

Roxy Shahidi

Ryan Thomas