Everyone is saying the same thing about the final season of Netflix’s Sex Education

The much-anticipated fourth and final season of the popular Netflix series Sex Education has made its return.

The show centres around Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) who, despite having limited personal experience, reluctantly takes on the role of his school’s go-to sex advisor.

His unique expertise comes from years of absorbing his mother Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) knowledge – as she is a sex therapist.

In the past three seasons, viewers have witnessed Otis and his friends navigating the challenges of their awkward teenage years, dealing with issues related to love, life, and sexuality.

The hugely popular series has educated fans in topics like performance anxiety, douching, asexuality, STDs, masturbation, and vaginismus.

It also boasts exceptional, audacious writing and performances from a diverse cast representing different ethnic backgrounds and the LGBTQ+ community.

The final season of Sex Education was released on Netflix on Thursday, and it has received mixed reactions from viewers.

However, the majority of fans can agree that the final episode of the show was very emotional, as they took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Done watching the new season of sex education for tonight, cried all my tears for the month while watching it. emotional rollercoaster.”

Another tweeted: “My god I am an emotional wreck after that season of sex education.”

A third penned: “You know what?! A few parts were a bit boring but probably this season of Sex Education was the most beautiful, emotional and meaningful. I am crying so much.”

Someone else wrote: “I am so ripped apart by the final season of sex education. I loved this series so flippin much and I can not believe it is forever over. It was an amazing and emotional journey. I am so sad about the ending. It isnt what i expected at all but again, it is realistic…”

Another viewer commented: “Sex Education season 4 is one of the most connecting season of this amazing teen series,i love it,it is emotional and educational at the same time, it’s characters are so lovely and it brings the importance of sharing and talking about what we going through.”

Season 4 of Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.