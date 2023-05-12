Eurovision Song Contest: All the winners of the past decade

The grand final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest takes place on Saturday, May 13.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, and saw Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia Sweden, and Switzerland get through.

The second semi-final took place on Thursday night, and saw ten more countries – Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovenia, through to the final.

‘The Big 5’ – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom automatically qualified for tonight’s final along with last year’s winner: Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Irish entry Wild Youth missed out on a coveted place in the grand final.

In celebration of Saturday’s grand final, we’ve compiled a list of all the Eurovision winners of the past decade.

Take a look:

Sweden (2012)

Sweden won the 2012 Eurovision, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Loreen performed her hit track Euphoria, which is now widely considered one of the greatest Eurovision tunes of all time.

The 39-year-old has returned to represent Sweden at this year’s contest in Liverpool.

Denmark (2013)

Denmark won the Eurovision back in 2013, which was hosted in Malmö, Sweden.

Emmelie de Forest performed her track Only Teardrops.

Austria (2014)

Austria won the 2014 Eurovision, which was held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Conchita Wurst dazzled with her song Rise Like a Phoenix.

Sweden (2015)

Måns Zelmerlöw won the 2015 Eurovision for Sweden with his song Heroes.

The annual contest was hosted by Vienna, Austria.

Ukraine (2016)

Ukraine won the 2016 Eurovision, which was held in Stockholm, Sweden.

Jamala performed her song 1944.

Portugal (2017)

Portugal won the 2017 Eurovision, which was hosted by Kyiv, Ukraine.

Salvador Sobral performed his emotional track Amar Pelos Dois.

Israel (2018)

Israel won the 2018 Eurovision, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Netta wowed the audience with her quirky track Toy.

The Netherlands (2019)

The Netherlands won the 2019 Eurovision, which was held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Duncan Laurence performed his track Arcade – which later went viral on TikTok.

Italy (2021)

Italy won the 2021 Eurovision, which took placed in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Måneskin rocketed to worldwide fame with their hit Zitti E Buoni.

Ukraine (2022)

Ukraine won last year’s Eurovision, which was held in Turin, Italy.

Kalush Orchestra received a standing ovation for all three of their performances in the semi-final and grand final.

The United Kingdom are hosting this year’s Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine due to the ongoing war.