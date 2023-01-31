Celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2023

A lot of celebrity babies have been born this year.

We’ve listed all the stars who have welcomed new additions to their families in 2023 so far.

Take a look:

Stacey Dooley

Presenter Stacey Dooley welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton earlier this month.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the new mum wrote: “💟 Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”

Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and the pair went on to win the show. A few months later, the couple confirmed they were dating.

Shemar Moore

Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon earlier this month.

The actor, who is best known for playing Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds, shared the news with PEOPLE magazine.

A rep for the 52-year-old told the publication: “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed another baby together earlier this month – a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens.

The cookbook author, who married the singer in 2013, shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of her older children Miles and Luna holding the baby.

She wrote: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕.”

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The birth of their daughter Esti came two years after John and Chrissy sadly lost their third child in October 2020, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton surprised fans earlier this month by announcing the birth of her first child via surrogate.

The socialite, who married businessman Carter Reum last year, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her newborn’s hand.

She captioned the post: “You are already loved beyond words 💙”

Mike Sorrentino

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed their second child together earlier this month.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram, posting photos from the hospital with their newborn daughter.

Mike wrote: “We got an amazing Situation🥺!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. Born 8:22am 1/24/2023. 5 pounds 15 ounces. 18 inches.”

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018, after getting engaged earlier that year.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May 2021.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together on January 23.

The couple, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, shared the exciting news with their Instagram followers one week later.

Alongside a photo of their newborn daughter, Molly-Mae wrote: “23/01/23🤍”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together this month.

A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine on January 30.

The couple tied the knot on July 18, 2014, and they already share two daughters together – Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.