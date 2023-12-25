Celebrities who got married in 2023

There’s been a lot of celebrity weddings in 2023.

From Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s star-studded wedding, to Sofia Richie becoming the new ‘it girl’ after her wedding to Elliot Grainge, we’ve taken a look back at the stars who tied the knot this year.

Take a look:

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony married Miss Universe 2021 contestant Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony in January.

The singer went public with the 23-year-old model last year, and he proposed to her just three months later.

The couple tied the knot in Miami on January 28, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson married her longtime love Casey Johnson, who she shares two children with, in March.

Their wedding was attended by family and friends, including many of Marnie’s Geordie Shore co-stars.

Marnie and Casey first met back in 2017 while filming the show Single AF, and they got engaged in August 2020.

The reality stars welcomed their first son, named Rox, on October 29, 2019. The couple welcomed their second son, named Oax, on May 18, 2022.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie married her beau Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie, on April 22.

The bride, 24, stunned in a custom Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her father Lionel Richie.

Sofia and Elliot got engaged the previous April.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

In April, it was reported that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton had gotten engaged after a whirlwind romance.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time: “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged. They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

“Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

The couple tied the knot in The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on April 22, with Kim Kardashian officiating the ceremony.

In November, Chris filed for divorce from Lukas, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation, the date of which was listed as November 10.

Sia and Dan Bernad

Sia and her beau Dan Bernad married in May.

The Australian singer and her beau tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

The bride stunned in a lace mermaid gown with three-quarter length sleeves and a sheer veil with lace detailing, and her beau wore a light coloured tuxedo with a bowtie.

Sia and Dan exchanged vows in front of just four guests.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Chrishell Stause married G Flip after one year of dating in May.

The Selling Sunset star struck up a romance with the Australian musician, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming the music video last year.

The 42-year-old shared a sweet video montage of their time together via Instagram to announce the news.

At the end, the clip cuts to a photo of herself and G Flip having newly tied the knot.

Chloe Stroll and Scotty James

F1 heiress Chloe Stroll married Australian snowboarder Scotty James in a star-studded wedding in Italy in May.

The 27-year-old, who stunned in a Dior wedding dress, is the daughter of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin’s F1 team.

Chloe was introduced to Scotty, a two-time Olympic medallist, by her brother Lance Stroll, who also drives for Aston Martin in Formula One.

A host of famous faces were in attendance at “the wedding of the year”, including F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who happens to be close friends with Scotty.

The 33-year-old acted as one of his groomsmen, and attended the bash with his girlfriend Heidi Berger, the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

The star-studded guest list also included Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who was joined by his wife Susie.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing tied the knot in Seville on May 20.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially wed at a registry office in Chelsea the month prior, before jetting off to Spain to celebrate their special day with family and friends.

The Nearly Weds podcast hosts danced to a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit track ‘Perfect’.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and they got engaged in December 2021.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth

In May, Justin Long sparked speculation he had married Kate Bosworth, as he referred to her as his “now-wife”.

The couple, who went public with their romance at the beginning of 2022, confirmed their engagement the month prior.

The Hollywood stars sparked engagement rumours when Kate was spotted wearing a diamond ring at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party.

In December 2021, Justin confirmed that he was in a relationship, but didn’t name Kate as his girlfriend until May 2022 when he appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack finally tied the knot in June.

The Love Island star and her footballer beau got married at luxury five-star hotel Bulgari in Knightsbridge in London on Saturday, June 3.

According to MailOnline, the venue was adorned with 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture.

The bride wore two gorgeous dresses for her special day, including a £30,000 lace-sleeved gown by designer Galia Lahav.

Guests, including Olivia’s Love Island co-stars Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies, all wore black for the wedding.

They also enjoyed a eight-tier wedding cake, worth £10,000, on the night.

The reality star later confirmed she spent an eye-watering £200,000 on their special day.

Zara Holland

Zara Holland married her beau Elliott Love in Greece in July.

The 27-year-old, who appeared on the second series of Love Island in 2016, wed her longterm love in front of 140 guests at Island Art & Taste in Athens.

Sharing the first photo from their wedding day on Instagram, Zara wrote: “28.06.23 🤍🇬🇷🫶 Mr & Mrs Love.”

Zara met her beau shortly after leaving the Love Island villa in 2016.

Elliott then proposed to the former Miss Great Britain in January 2022 while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tied the knot in July.

The couple reportedly said “I do” during a private ceremony in a church just outside of Budapest, Hungary.

In photos obtained by local outlet Bors Online, the model donned a simple corset-style wedding gown with sheer gloves.

Dylan and Barbara announced their engagement last month, through a wedding-themed shoot for V magazine.

During the interview, which was conducted by his twin brother Cole, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum revealed that he had proposed to his longtime love last September.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock married her footballer beau Andre Gray in Jamaica in June.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, jetted off to the Caribbean country with their twins.

Leigh-Anne and Andre tied the knot at a beachfront location surrounded by family and friends.

The mum-of-two’s former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall was in attendance, but Perrie Edwards was not.

Mikayla Nogueira

Beauty guru Mikayla Nogueira married her beau Cody Hawken on July 1.

The couple tied the knot at Castle Hill in Rhode Island.

Mikayla and Cody got engaged in November 2021, after only dating for a few months.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank

Olly Murs married his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank in July.

The couple, who got engaged last June, exchanged vows on Essex’s Osea Island – surrounded by family and friends.

Olly proposed to Amelia on a romantic beach walk last June, after three years of dating.

The singer had previously dubbed Amelia “The One” after a trip to Morocco the couple took at the beginning of their relationship.

Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole married his longterm girlfriend Sharon Canu in a stunning Italian wedding in July.

The couple exchanged vows in a gorgeous coastal ceremony, with family and friends in attendance.

The newly weds first met when Ashley joined Italian club AS Roma in 2014.

The former footballer proposed to Sharon, who he shares two children with, last April.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff tied the knot in August.

The Maid star, 28, and the Bleachers musician, 39, officially tied the knot in Long Beach, New Jersey on Saturday, August 19.

The star-studded guest list included Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

The newly weds first sparked engagement rumours last May, when Margaret was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress later confirmed her engagement to Jack by sharing sweet snaps of her showing off her diamond ring to Instagram.

Faye Brookes

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and her beau of ten months said ‘I do’ at the Shipton Moyne Church in the Cotswolds in August.

In January, the actress announced her engagement to her beau after just four months of dating.

At the time, the actress, who is best known for playing Kate Connor on the popular soap, told OK! magazine: “We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged. He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship.”

Faye first met Iwan back in 2011, but their relationship only turned romantic last year.

The couple officially started dating in October 2022.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in Malibu in August.

The 56-year-old’s daughters Miley and sister Brandi Cyrus were bridesmaids, while their brother Trace appeared to be a groomsman.

In photos published by Just Jared, the bride is seen wearing a white, strapless, lace dress with a long veil, while the groom donned a white collared shirt and black trousers.

Tish and Dominic, who is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break, went public with their relationship last July – and they got engaged this April.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista said ‘I do’ in front of their family and friends in Massachusetts in September.

The wedding guest list reportedly included some Chris’ Marvel co-stars – including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The Captain America actor, 42, first sparked romance rumours with the 26-year-old in November 2022.

In May, DeuxMoi reported that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were engaged.

Joey King

Joey King married her beau Steven Piet in September.

The couple, who announced their engagement in March 2022, tied the knot in a Mallorcan villa, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Their intimate celebration was a Spanish take on The Great Gatsby.

The couple started dating after meeting her on the set on Hulu’s limited series The Act, which Steven produced and directed, in 2019.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope tied the knot on September 7.

The popular DJ and the radio star tied the knot in front of family and friends in a Glastonbury-themed outdoor wedding at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland.

According to The UK Sun, guests were treated to an epic live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US for the occasion.

Celebrity guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills, and Vick’s Radio 1 co-presenter Jordan North.

Calvin proposed to Vick last year, after just five months of dating. Michelle Dockery Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery married her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge in September. The actress, who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley, and the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge tied the knot at a church in London. Michelle’s Downton Abbey co-stars were in attendance – including Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol. Michelle and Jasper started dating in 2019, and they announced their engagement in January 2022. Paul Hollywood Paul Hollywood married his fiancée Melissa Spalding in a destination wedding on September 20. According to MailOnline, the Great British Bake Off star and the pub landlady tied the knot in Ayia Athanasia chapel, which forms part of Cyrpus’s most exclusive hotel, the Anassa. Paul and Melissa’s nuptials were followed by a reception and a late-night party. Wedding guests included close family members and a number of Paul’s celebrity friends – including his fellow GBBO judge Prue Leith. Paul has been dating Melissa since 2019. It’s understood he secretly popped the question on Easter Sunday 2022. Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy married her beau Malcolm McRae at the beginning of October. According to MailOnline, the couple tied the knot in Venice, Italy. Amongst the 150 guests present at the wedding were Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner. In photos published by the outlet, Anya was seen wearing a beige wedding gown with embroidery and embellishments. Anya and Malcolm are believed to have been dating for two years. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February 2022. Billy Ray Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus married his fiancée Firerose on October 10. Sharing the news via Instagram, the newly weds wrote: “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.” “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️,” the couple added. Billy Ray announced his engagement to Firerose in October 2022, just months after splitting from his wife of 30 years Tish. Tyler Posey Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey married singer Phem in October. The actor, best known for playing Scott McCall in the hit series, and the musician tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 14. The bride wore a lace, long sleeve gown and a floor-length veil, and the groom donned a white suit. Bella Thorne and Avril Lavigne were among the guests in attendance. Tyler proposed to Phem back in February, after two years of dating. Kat Graham In October, PEOPLE magazine reported that Kat Graham had married her beau Bryant Wood. The Vampire Diaries actress, who is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the series, married her business partner and best friend in a legal ceremony in LA. According to the publication, Kat and Bryant are planning a larger, second ceremony in 2024. The couple have been best friends for five years since starting their wellness company Modern Nirvana, along with Frank Elaridi, but took their relationship to the next level in June when they began dating. Milo Ventimiglia In October, it was reported that Milo Ventimiglia had secretly married his girlfriend Jarah Mariano earlier this year. The 46-year-old is best known for his roles as Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls and as Jack Pearson in This Is Us. According to Us Weekly, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple were first romantically linked last year, but never confirmed their romance.

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Tyler

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Tyler tied the knot on November 13.

The Made in Chelsea stars said ‘I do’ at the Chelsea Registry Office.

The couple, who share a one-year-old son named Beau Christian, got engaged in April 2022, just weeks after James turned down Maeva’s proposal on the E4 reality show.

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet secretly tied the knot on December 1.

Alongside a sweet photo of their wedding, the couple wrote: “1st December… we done a thing ❤️.”

“After a challenging year we decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife.”

“wedding part 2 coming soon 🇪🇸,” they continued, teasing a 2024 destination wedding.

Georgia and Tommy, who share a two-year-old son named Brody, have been together since 2014, and announced their engagement in February 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

According to PEOPLE magazine, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker tied the knot on December 2 in Tulum, Mexico.

The High School Musical actress confirmed her engagement to the MLB star in February.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍.”

Vanessa and Cole were first romantically linked back in November 2020, after they were spotted holding hands in LA, and went Instagram official the following Valentine’s Day.