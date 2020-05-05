And the winner of our Andrew Fitzsimons Met Gala competition is…

On Monday May 4th the Met Gala sadly did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Goss.ie held a virtual red carpet and our readers killed it in the style stakes.

This year we teamed up with the one and only Andrew Fitzsimons, Irish hairstylist to the stars, top LA makeup artist Ash K Holm, and Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan to pick the best look – worthy of the actual Met Gala red carpet.

Readers from all over the country posted their most creative looks, all fitting in with this year’s theme; About Time.

And now we can announce the winner is: Kiera Egan.

Kiera stunned in a black gown, and a stunning headpiece, which she made with her family.

On Instagram Kiera entered our competition showing off her look in a dawn photoshoot.

Speaking about why Kiera beat off stiff competition, Andrew Fitzsimons himself said: “The whole look is a real statement and would definitely catch attention on the Met carpet” to which Ash K Holm and Ali agreed.

“I loved the entire look from her dress to the headpiece, she made a serious effort, and it paid off,” Ali added.

Andrew and Ash also gave an honourable mentons to Lola Hair and Makeup and More By Lauren, who both shared incredible hair and makeup looks on the night.

Sharing her look on Instagram our winner Kiera had said she used the theme About Time to spend time with her family during the making of her look.

“Making the crown was definitely the best part of this spending time creating something with everyone & the theme being #abouttime #metball,” she wrote.

“Had so much fun getting ready with everyone and creating the look thanks @itsalirose @goss.ie for inviting me to get involved & my mam for making a dress out of 8mts of black tulle 😅 @shannon.once for your dress 💌 and @suzh_ & Alex for playing photographers.”

Keira will now win Andrew’s full AF hair collection from Primark, as well as a specially autographed brush straight from Andrew’s LA home.