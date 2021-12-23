All The Festive Episodes of Friends

Christmas is the best time to sit back and rewatch your favourite shows.

Friends is one of our favourite feel-good shows, and there are plenty of festive episodes to watch over the next few days.

Take a look:

Season 1 Episode 10

The One with the Monkey: The gang make a no kiss New Year’s Eve pact, but have trouble sticking to it. With no one to kiss, Ross combats his loneliness by buying a monkey.

Season 2 Episode 9

The One with Phoebe’s Dad: Phoebe realizes her mother lied to her about her father’s identity. When she discovers the truth from her grandmother, she prepares to meet her father, while the other girls prepare for the Christmas party.

Season 3 Episode 10

The One Where Rachel Quits: Rachel decides to quit her job at the coffee shop. Meanwhile, the boys cause havoc as Ross tries to sell Christmas cookies and Joey tries to sell Christmas trees.

Season 4 Episode 10

The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie: Although it’s almost Christmas, not everyone is in a really festive mood. In order to assert her authority at work, Monica hires Joey so she can fire him in front of her staff. But when Joey finds himself with a handful of tips he forgets the deal he and Monica have. Rachel and Ross are both trying to sort out their relationships.

Season 5 Episode 10

The One with the Inappropriate Sister: Rachel worries about her beau’s overly close relationship with his sister – who’s in town to visit for Christmas. Phoebe decides to dress up as Santa to collect money for charity, but lands herself in hot water.

Season 6 Episode 10

The One with the Routine: The gang desperately try to find Monica’s hidden Christmas presents. Ross and Monica resurrect an old high school dance for the New Year’s Eve party.

Season 7 Episode 9

The One with All the Candy: In the gift giving spirit, Ross buys Phoebe a bike when she reveals she’s never had one. Monica gets popular among the neighbours for her homemade sweet treats.

Season 7 Episode 10

The One with the Holiday Armadillo: Phoebe is on a mission to get Rachel to move back in, so she tries to drive a wedge between her and Joey. Ross tries to introduce Ben to Hanuka, but things don’t go plan when Chandler arrives dressed as Santa Claus.

Season 8 Episode 11

The One With The Creepy Holiday Card: Ross get’s freaked out when his girlfriend takes their relationship to the next level by sending out a couple’s Christmas card. Chandler goes on a wild night out to try and forget about Monica.

Season 9 Episode 10

The One with Christmas in Tulsa: When he get’s stuck at the office, Chandler reminisces on Christmases gone by with the gang. Monica however, is worried that he’s cheating on her while he’s away.