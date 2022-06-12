A free naked yoga session is taking place in Dublin today

A Dublin beach is to host a free naked yoga session this afternoon.

The Irish Naturist Association(INA) are hosting a naked yoga event at White Rock Beach in Dalkey at 12pm.

The session has taken place in Dublin the past two summers and has proven very popular with naturists and members of the INA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Naturist Association (@irish_naturism)

According to the INA, naked yoga dates back to ancient times and can also be known as Nagna yoga or Vivastra yoga.

The president of the INA and coordinator of this event Leticia Medina told Dublin Live: “Being naked, open-minded, without any judgment and accepting all of ourselves and others is very healing on many different levels.”

“Going back to nature is a human necessity and doing spiritual practices nude allows us to connect differently with Mother Earth and to feel deeper the essence, the energy of life.”

Leitia said naked yoga is a way of “enjoying a deeper connection with ourselves,” and we should be saying “why not naked?” rather than “why naked?”

She added: “Those obstacles are automatically removed if you are able to find a nudist-friendly environment.”

“White Rock Beach is such a place for its strong nudist tradition and we can vouch for a very respectful and non-judgemental naturist community.”