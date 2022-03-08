7 Inspiring Films to Watch this International Women’s Day

What better way to celebrate International’s Women Day today then by cosying up and watching a film about inspiring women?

We’ve rounded up seven films to watch this IWD.

Take a look:

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (played by Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe).

The three African-American women worked at NASA, serving as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

You can watch the film on Disney+.

Becoming (2020)

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House.

The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

The documentary is on Netflix now.

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

This film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

You can rent On the Basis of Sex on Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Coco Before Chanel is the story of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, who began her life as headstrong orphan, and through an extraordinary journey became the legendary couturier who embodied the modern woman and became a timeless symbol of success, freedom and style.

The film portrays the formative years of Chanel’s life, the years of Chanel spent discovering and inventing herself.

You can rent the movie from Amazon Prime Video.

Frida (2002)

This film tells the story of the bold and controversial life of artist Frida Kahlo.

Her forward-thinking artistic, political and sexual attitudes are explored as we witness a hard-drinking, passionate woman of the early 1900s, which earned an Oscar nomination for Salma Hayek.

You can rent the film here.

Little Women (2019)

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen star as the March sisters in this 2019 film.

As the young girls enter the threshold of womanhood, they go through many ups and downs in life and endeavour to make important decisions that can affect their future.

Little Women is on Netflix now.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

In 1993, Erin Brockovich (played by Julia Roberts) is an unemployed single mother of three children, who has recently been injured in a traffic accident with a doctor and is suing him.

Her lawyer, Ed Masry (Albert Finney), expects to win, but Erin’s attitude in the courtroom makes her lose the case. She tells Ed he should find her a job in compensation.

Ed gives and subsequently hires her as a file clerk in his office, and while organising case files, she uncovers medical records that lead to the largest settlement ever paid out in a direct-action lawsuit in US history.

Based on the true story of the real-life activist, you can rent the film here.