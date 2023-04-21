15 celebrities whose birthdays fall within Taurus season

It’s Taurus season!

Tauruses are renowned for being hardworking and dedicated, with the minor flaw being that they can be too stubborn at times.

They also make greta friends as they are quiet, down-to-earth and trustworthy.

Take a look at some of the celebrities whose birthdays fall within Aquarius season (April 20 to May 20):

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid celebrates her birthday on April 25.

Lizzo

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was born on April 27, 1988.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum’s birthday is April 26.

David Beckham

David Beckham celebrates his birthday on May 2.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter was born on May 11, 1999.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot celebrates her birthday on April 30.

Adele

Adele’s birthday is May 5.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill celebrates his birthday on May 5.

George Clooney

George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek celebrates his birthday on May 12.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was born on May 13, 1986.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox’s birthday is May 16.

Cher

Cher celebrates her birthday on May 20.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith celebrates their birthday on May 19.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was born on April 22, 1990.