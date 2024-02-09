We finally know if Meghan Markle will take part in the new LA-based Suits reboot

Meghan Markle has reportedly turned down a role in the upcoming Suits reboot, which will be based in Los Angeles.

Last month, it was reported that a spin-off series entitled Suits: LA was in the works, four years after the original show came to an end.

While fans hoped to see the Duchess of Sussex return to her acting roots for the new series, the 42-year-old has no plans to join the cast.

However, insiders have claimed that Meghan might have expressed an interest in executive producing the show via her production company Archewell.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Meghan was clear that she didn’t want to be involved as an actor.

“But Archewell was trying to wiggle its way in as a production company on the spin-off. NBC have killed that idea.”

However, separate sources close to Archewell have denied this, and said the company would never have been involved in a reboot.

Meghan shot to fame for playing paralegal Rachel Zane in the original Suits series, which aired from 2011 – 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex officially left the show before she married Prince Harry in 2018, and became a part of the British royal family.

Suits has had a resurgence in popularity since its return to Netflix last summer, which has come as a surprise and delight to those who took part in the show.

While it’s been four years since the show’s final episode aired, the legal drama has crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined.

Speaking at the Variety Power of Women event in November, Meghan described the show’s recent resurgence as “wild”, and said she had “no idea” what caused the renewed interest in the series.

She continued: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

According to reports, the show’s new spin-off series is being developed by Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

Entitled Suits: LA, it will be set in the same world as the original, but will feature new characters and take place in Los Angeles.

The show’s lead character will be Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

An early synopsis for the series reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

“All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”