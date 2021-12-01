We finally know how we can watch the Harry Potter reunion in Ireland.

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite with filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Sky and their streaming service NOW TV will air the HBO Max special, which will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”, on New Year’s Day.

Sky will also air Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on December 29, a four-part special event hosted by Helen Mirren that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Wizarding World fans will put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test, for the ultimate honour of being named House Cup champion.

Sky and NOW will also be the exclusive home of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which will join the full collection of The Harry Potter Film Series on a Wizarding World 20th Anniversary pop-up channel set to go live on December 19.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, on Sky pic.twitter.com/QtjUttnraq — Sky Ireland (@SkyIreland) December 1, 2021

Zai Bennett, Sky MD of Content UK and Ireland, said: “20 years ago we welcomed a little bit of cinema magic into the world as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone had its big screen debut.”

“It’s a franchise like no other, enchanting generations of children and adults alike. We’re marking the occasion by adding every film in the Wizarding World film series to our cinema line-up this festive season and we’re thrilled to be the exclusive home of the next piece of Hogwarts history.”

