The Cast of Harry Potter: Where Are They Now?

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone was released on November 16, 2001.

To mark 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released, HBO Max announced on Tuesday that the cast of the hit movie franchise would be reuniting for a ‘Return To Hogwarts’ special, which airs on January 1, 2022.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson shot to worldwide fame following the success of the eight films, which also starred the likes of Tom Felton, Alan Rickman and Robbie Coltrane.

In honour of the 20 year anniversary of The Sorcerer’s Stone, we have taken a look at what the cast of Harry Potter have been up to since the films ended.

Take a look:

Daniel Radcliffe

We will always remember Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, but the actor has gone on to other great projects since hanging up his wand.

He starred in well known horror film ‘The Woman in Black’ in 2012, along with other popular films such as ‘What If?’, ‘Horns’, ‘Now You See Me’ and ‘Kill Your Darlings’ and more recently, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend’.

The now 32-year-old also starred in stage productions, such as ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’, ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’ and ‘Endgame’.

In his personal life things also seem to be going well for the star. He has been in a relationship with Erin Darke since 2012, after they met on set of ‘Kill Your Darlings’. The actress also starred in the Oscar nominated film Still Alice.

The pair have no wedding plans yet, but Daniel has expressed an interest in having kids some day.

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasly in the magical film franchise.

The Philosopher’s Stone was his first acting credit, however since then the 33-year-old has gone on to do plenty more acting work.

The now 33-year-old has appeared in films ‘Into the White’, ‘Charlie Countryman’, ‘CBGB’ and ‘Moonwalkers’. He also starred in TV series ‘Sick Note’.

Like his co-star Daniel, he has appeared in stage productions in Broadway and The West End, including ‘It’s Only A Play’ and ‘Mojo’. He also appeared in a music video for singer Ed Sheeran’s track Lego House.

Rupert has been dating Angus Thongs and The Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome on-and-off since 2011.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wednesday, in 2020.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

She has also starred in movies such as ‘The Perks Of Being A Wall Flower’, Disney’s live-action version of ‘Beauty and The Beast’, and the 2019 film ‘Little Women’ alongside Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

Along with having a successful acting career, the 31-year-old is also heavily involved in activism.

In 2014, she was appointed a UN Women Goodwill ambassador. In 2019, she worked with Rights of Women to launch a legal helpline for those who’ve experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

While Emma rarely comments on her relationship publicly, she has been dating Leo Robinton since 2019.

Ralph Fiennes

While you may not recognise him with his nose, Ralph Fiennes played the villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films.

He’s still active in the acting world and has starred in multiple films. Recently, he’s appeared in ‘The Dig’, ‘The Kingsman’ and Bond films ‘Spectare’ and ‘No Time To Die’.

Ralph has also appeared in ‘Clash of The Titans’, ‘Maid in Manhattan’ and ‘The Duchess’.

The 58-year-old’s nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin appeared as a Young Voldemort in a flashback scene.

Following in his uncle’s footsteps, Hero has pursued a successful acting career, and is best known for playing Hardin Scott in Netflix film ‘After’.

Ralph married English actress Alex Kingston in 1993, however they split in the early 2000’s and Ralph never remarried.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter’s enemy, throughout in the films.

Since his time in Hogwarts came to an end, he has also appeared in ‘The Flash’, ‘Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes’, ‘Origin’, ‘Ophelia’ and TV series ‘Murder In The First Degree’.

The 34-year-old has recorded a number of songs and an album called ‘In Good Hands’. He released original music on a record label called Six Strings Productions, which he ran along with David Proffitt and Philip Haydn-Slater.

Tom dated his onscreen wife Jade Olivia Gordon from the final Harry Potter film from 2008 until 2016.

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane played the beloved, friendly giant Hagrid throughout the Harry Potter films.

After the franchise ended Robbie continued acting, mainly doing voice overs.

He did voice over for many well know cartoon films such as Brave, The Gruffalo, The Gruffalos Child and The Tale of Despereaux.

The actor also appeared acting in ‘Great Expectations’, ‘Effie Gray’ and ‘National Treasure’.

Robbie married Rhona Gemmell but they separated in 2003. He has two children Spencer and Alice.

His daughter Alice is now following his footsteps as an actor, appearing in ‘The Souvenir’ and ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’.

Alan Rickman

The Harry Potter fanbase were devastated by the news of the death of Alan Rickman, who played Professor Snape, in 2016.

The beloved actor died on January 14, 2016 at the age of 69 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Aside from Harry Potter, Alan starred in hit films such as ‘Love Actually’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘The Song of Lunch’ and ‘A Little Chaos’.

He also directed A Little Chaos as well as playing King Louis XIV.

He married Rima Horton in 2012, and the couple remained together until his passing.