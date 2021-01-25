The 35-year-old enjoyed a day in the snow with her family

Vogue Williams shares sweet family snap after having ‘one of those weeks’

Vogue Williams has shared a sweet new family snap in the snow.

The Irish presenter and husband Spencer Matthews posed with their son Theodore after London experienced heavy snowfall on Sunday, while their daughter Gigi took a nap.

Sharing the photos to Instagram, the Dublin native wrote: “We snuck out during Gigi’s nap time for a jog in the snow, T loved it!”

“I have to say the snow really lifted my mood today, I had been having one of those weeks and strangely enough the snow made all of us super happy 😊” she added.

Vogue recently won praise for being “honest” about having a nanny, explaining in an Instagram Q&A: “We have someone who helps during the week so we can work.

“I’m always super honest about this because I wouldn’t be able to do everything I do without help.”

After Vogue opened up about their need for childcare, the 35-year-old received a kind message from a follower.

The message said: “Thank you so much for being honest about this!! It just helps lift the feeling of pressure from people who wonder why they can’t do it ALL!”

Posting a screenshot of the DM, Vogue replied: “Nobody can do it all! Please don’t compare yourself on Instagram as it’s only a snapshot into someone’s life.”

During her Q&A, the TV personality also spoke about “mom guilt”, after a follower asked how she juggles work with two children.

Vogue said: “It can be really hard but I’m super organised which helps. I’m very careful about what jobs I choose to do as the babies have to come first.”

“The mom guilt is real though. I don’t like being away from them for very long.”

“If I have a super busy week I always factor time into my day for them because it’s really important to me,” she added.

The Howth native also shared their plans to have more children.

Vogue confessed: “We would love one more for sure! We always said four but our house is v busy so we would have to see!”