The presenter plans on having more children with her husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams reveals what she wants to name her third child

Vogue Williams has revealed she’s already picked out a name for her third child.

The TV presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews are already parents to their 2-year-old son Theodore, and two-month-old daughter Gigi Margaux.

Speaking on their Spencer & Vogue podcast, the 34-year-old said she wants to name their next baby Harlow.

However, Vogue admitted Spencer was on the fence about the name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Sep 21, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Spencer replied: “I think it sounds a little bit try hard, personally.”

“Like you know those celebrities, not that we’re celebrities, but you know those a-listers who just call their kids stupid names for the sake of it…”

“Like ‘North’ and ‘Apple’, and a bunch of other s**t that doesn’t really make sense. I kind of feel like Harlow’s on it’s way to that,” Spencer said.

Vogue replied: “Aw I don’t think so. And it’s not a very in name. Like Gigi’s a different name, Gigi Margaux.”

Spencer added: “Gigi’s fine because it’s kind of nickname-y. Like you would assume that her name was Giselle or something.”

