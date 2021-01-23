The model has named her baby girl 'Khai'

The special meaning behind the name of Gigi Hadid’s daughter

Gigi Hadid finally revealed her daughter’s name this week, and it has a very special meaning.

The 25-year-old welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, but the couple waited until now to share her name.

Debuting her daughter’s moniker in a subtle way, the model added “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio on Thursday night.

Fans have since pointed out that Khai must be named after Gigi’s grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid.

The model’s father, Mohamed Hadid, wrote about Gigi’s close relationship with her grandmother in a post shared on Instagram last year.

He wrote: “My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today. Gigi loved everything about Tata.”

Fans have also speculated the name ‘Khai’ is a nod to their Arabic roots.

The name Khai means “crowned” in Arabic, and Zayn’s last name Malik means “king,” which means their baby’s name directly translates to “crowned king”.

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of Khai on September 23, 2020.

Sharing a sweet photo of their newborn’s hand on Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love 💕.”

Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”