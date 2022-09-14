The Royal family ‘banning’ Prince Harry from wearing military uniform sparks outrage on social media

Prince Harry has been ‘banned’ from wearing a military uniform to any events honouring the Queen over the next few days, including her state funeral.

The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

Her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by many members of the British Royal family.

Ahead of the funeral, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that only working members of the family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring the Queen over the coming days.

He tweeted on Monday: “As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, ‘as a special mark of respect’, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.”

“I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ‘commander-in-chief.’”

CONFIRMED: I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events . No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his “commander-in-chief”. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed in a statement: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020, before moving to the US.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to a convicted U.S. sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, the Duke of York was also stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages after he was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Guiffre in New York.

The Queen’s son denied the rape allegation and settled out of court while admitting no liability.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, it’s understood the Duke of York will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.

Sadly, Prince Harry hasn’t been afforded the same opportunity, despite the fact that he served in the army for 10 years, rose to the rank of Captain, and completed two tours of Afghanistan.

The 37-year-old also founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an annual multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The decision to ‘ban’ Harry from wearing his military uniform has been widely criticised on social media, as fans have pointed out that he’s one of the only living Royals who actually served on the front line.

See how people are reacting below:

Prince Harry, the only one who actively served in the British military for years & the founder of The Invictus Games for wounded soldiers being the one not allowed to wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth’s memorial is such a joke pic.twitter.com/1zouUv4srF — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 13, 2022

#PrinceHarry not allowed to wear military uniform when he is the only one went to war. It’s laughable that the rest of the royal family are going to play dress up in military uniforms .

The jokes write themselves .Shameful.#QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/kcYcSjPwSX — claire (@claireXanda) September 12, 2022

The decision to not allow #PrinceHarry to wear his military uniform during the ceremonial events honoring and memorializing #QueenElizabethII is heartless and vindictive and petty. It cannot be justified by citing either protocol or tradition./1 pic.twitter.com/hRF2VjFsGR — Deesa 🏳️‍🌈 (Nasty Woman/Brazen Hussy/Resister) (@DeesaRoberts) September 12, 2022

The Whole World is watching the “Tone Deaf” British Royal “Family” deny Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the Military and 2 Tours in Afghanistan the opportunity to wear a Military uniform during His Grandmothers Funeral…Wow 😮 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/SIvsF8Zi8j — smileyval05 (@smileyval05) September 12, 2022

Military uniform is NOT for PR.

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, rising ranks & undertaking two tours in Afghanistan. He continues to work,supporting his fellow servicemen, wounded veterans men & women as they adapt to life post-injury. Respect to #PrinceHarry 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/sDEYGvWOXu — MimiRoche (@Mimicinque) September 12, 2022

I find it funny that not a single one of these old hags have served a day in the military & yet the actual veteran, who served 10 years, has been told that he cannot wear his uniform while these two play dress up… Prince Harry, please see your family for what they are. Evil pic.twitter.com/Iv6eCZLjYa — Myra (@SussexPrincess) September 12, 2022

The BRF have decided to stop Prince Harry from wearing is uniform to his Grandmother’s funeral because, 2 years ago, he decided to put his bi-racial family first. The Queen was so proud of Prince Harry’s Military connections.

To the Commonwealth, I hope you are paying attention. pic.twitter.com/TLOtwm5WF4 — The Duchess of Bedfordshire (@h_desires) September 13, 2022

Prince Harry who served in the military for 10 years and continues to support the military as Founder & patron of invictus Games is not allowed to wear a uniform yet his uncle who pay 12m to someone he never met can #embarrassing — patty promakeup (@cosdivatrend) September 12, 2022