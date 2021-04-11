Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman presented the awards from the Royal Albert Hall in London

The FULL list of winners at the 2021 BAFTAs

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London tonight, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary.

Hugh Grant, Phoebe Dynevor, James McAvoy, Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston were just some of the A-list stars who presented awards on the night.

17 awards were handed out on the night, including the Rising Star award, which was chosen via a public vote.

Phoebe Dynevor looks stunning as she presents the #BAFTA award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer 😍 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/HwqrhWXaWX — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Irish nominees included Niamh Algar and Barry Keoghan, who missed out on BAFTA wins for their roles in Calm With The Horses.

Calm With Horses had also been shortlisted for Outstanding British Film and Best Casting, and Wolfwalkers from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon was also nominated for Best Animated Film.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland (WINNER)

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman (WINNER)

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (WINNER)

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father (WINNER)

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (WINNER)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

The #BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor goes to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah 👏🏻 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/kgmdT4QnVP — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao (WINNER)

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Bukky Bakray (WINNER)

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) (WINNER)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Film not in the English language

Another Round (WINNER)

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

The #BAFTA award for Best Film not in the English language goes to… Another Round 🏆 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Bv9ooMVRdu — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul (WINNER)

Wolfwalkers

Original Screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell (WINNER)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (WINNER)

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (WINNER)

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards (WINNER)

Costume Design

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth (WINNER)

Mank – Trish Summerville

Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen (WINNER)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (WINNER)

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up and Hair

The Dig – Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (WINNER)

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier

Best Sound

Greyhound – nominees TBC

News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle (WINNER)

Best Special Visual Effects

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (WINNER)

Best Casting

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks – Lucy Pardee (WINNER)

British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present (WINNER)

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat (WINNER)

The Song of A Lost Boy