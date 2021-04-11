The FULL list of winners at the 2021 BAFTAs

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London tonight, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary.
Hugh Grant, Phoebe Dynevor, James McAvoy, Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston were just some of the A-list stars who presented awards on the night.
17 awards were handed out on the night, including the Rising Star award, which was chosen via a public vote.
Irish nominees included Niamh Algar and Barry Keoghan, who missed out on BAFTA wins for their roles in Calm With The Horses.
Calm With Horses had also been shortlisted for Outstanding British Film and Best Casting, and Wolfwalkers from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon was also nominated for Best Animated Film.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland (WINNER)
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman (WINNER)
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland (WINNER)
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father (WINNER)
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (WINNER)
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Director
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao (WINNER)
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Bukky Bakray (WINNER)
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) (WINNER)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Film not in the English language
Another Round (WINNER)
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul (WINNER)
Wolfwalkers
Original Screenplay
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell (WINNER)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (WINNER)
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (WINNER)
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards (WINNER)
Costume Design
Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
The Dig – Alice Babidge
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth (WINNER)
Mank – Trish Summerville
Editing
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen (WINNER)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (WINNER)
News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-up and Hair
The Dig – Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (WINNER)
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier
Best Sound
Greyhound – nominees TBC
News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle (WINNER)
Best Special Visual Effects
Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (WINNER)
Best Casting
Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel
Minari – Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks – Lucy Pardee (WINNER)
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present (WINNER)
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat (WINNER)
The Song of A Lost Boy