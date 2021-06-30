In a shocking twist, one Islander left the villa after just two days

The first contestant has been dumped from Love Island after dramatic recoupling

Shannon Singh has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

Tuesday night’s episode ended on a major cliffhanger, as new arrival Chloe Burrows was about to name the boy she wanted to couple up with.

During tonight’s dramatic recoupling, Chloe chose Aaron Francis and in a shocking twist, it meant that Shannon, who he was coupled up with, was dumped from the villa.

The 22-year-old Scottish beauty said she signed up for the dating show because it’s a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

“If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk,” she added.

Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Faye Winter, Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran, Sharon Gaffka, Hugo Hammond and Chloe Burrows remain in the show.

