The cast of Love Island Games has been revealed

The cast of Love Island Games has finally been revealed!
The spin-off show will arrive on Peacock on November 1.
The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be officially confirmed.
In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.
Maya Jama will host Love Island Games this autumn.
Meet the confirmed cast so far:
Aurelia Lamprecht
Season 4, Germany
Cely Vazquez
Season 2, USA
Courtney Boerner
Season 4, USA
Deb Chubb
Season 4, USA
Georgia Steel
Season 4, UK
Imani Wheeler
Season 5, USA
Jessica Losurdo
Justine Ndiba
Kyra Green
Season 1, USA
Liberty Poole
Lisa Celander
Season 3, Sweden
Megan Barton-Hanson
Season 4, UK
Tina Provis
Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS
Zeta Morrison
Winner – Season 4, USA
Callum Hole
Season 4, AUS
Carrington Rodriguez
Season 2, USA
Curtis Pritchard
Eyal Booker
Season 4, UK
Jack Fowler
Season 4, UK
Johnny Middlebrooks
Season 2, USA
Mike Boateng
Season 6, UK
Mitch Hibberd
Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS
Ray Gantt
Season 1, USA
Scott van-der Sluis
Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA
Steph Blackos
Season 2, FR
Toby Aromolaran