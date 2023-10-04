Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

The cast of Love Island Games has been revealed

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

The cast of Love Island Games has finally been revealed!

The spin-off show will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be officially confirmed.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Maya Jama will host Love Island Games this autumn.

Meet the confirmed cast so far:

Aurelia Lamprecht

Season 4, Germany

Cely Vazquez

Season 2, USA

Courtney Boerner

Season 4, USA

Deb Chubb

Season 4, USA

Georgia Steel

Season 4, UK

Imani Wheeler

Season 5, USA

Jessica Losurdo

Season 4, AUS

Justine Ndiba

Winner – Season 2, USA

Kyra Green

Season 1, USA

Liberty Poole

Season 7, UK

Lisa Celander

Season 3, Sweden

Megan Barton-Hanson

Season 4, UK

Tina Provis

Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS

Zeta Morrison

Winner – Season 4, USA

Callum Hole

Season 4, AUS

Carrington Rodriguez

Season 2, USA

Curtis Pritchard

Season 5, UK

Eyal Booker

Season 4, UK

Jack Fowler

Season 4, UK

Johnny Middlebrooks

Season 2, USA

Mike Boateng

Season 6, UK

Mitch Hibberd

Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS

Ray Gantt

Season 1, USA

Scott van-der Sluis

Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA

Steph Blackos

Season 2, FR

Toby Aromolaran

Season 7, UK

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us