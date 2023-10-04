The cast of Love Island Games has been revealed

The cast of Love Island Games has finally been revealed!

The spin-off show will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be officially confirmed.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Maya Jama will host Love Island Games this autumn.

Meet the confirmed cast so far:

Aurelia Lamprecht Season 4, Germany Cely Vazquez Season 2, USA Courtney Boerner Season 4, USA Deb Chubb Season 4, USA Georgia Steel Season 4, UK Imani Wheeler Season 5, USA Jessica Losurdo Season 4, AUS Justine Ndiba Winner – Season 2, USA Kyra Green Season 1, USA Liberty Poole Season 7, UK Lisa Celander Season 3, Sweden Megan Barton-Hanson Season 4, UK Tina Provis Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS Zeta Morrison Winner – Season 4, USA Callum Hole Season 4, AUS Carrington Rodriguez Season 2, USA Curtis Pritchard Season 5, UK Eyal Booker Season 4, UK Jack Fowler Season 4, UK Johnny Middlebrooks Season 2, USA Mike Boateng Season 6, UK Mitch Hibberd Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS Ray Gantt Season 1, USA Scott van-der Sluis Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA Steph Blackos Season 2, FR Toby Aromolaran Season 7, UK