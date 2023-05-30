Succession star Sarah Snook reveals baby news in emotional tribute to the show after series finale

Sarah Snook has revealed she’s welcomed her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.

The Succession star shared the heartwarming news on Instagram as she posted an emotional tribute to the show, which came to an end on Sunday night.

The Australian actress, who played Shiv Roy in the series, posted a photo of her and her new baby sitting in front of the TV, ready to watch the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Snook (@sarah_snook)

In the caption, Sarah revealed: “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again.”

Paying tribute to the show, the 35-year-old wrote: “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over.”

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful.”

“To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

“We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all.”

“It’s the people I will miss most of all,” she wrote, before adding: “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again.”

“Thank you for all the love and support.”

Sarah announced her pregnancy at the season four premiere of Succession in New York back in March.

The actress secretly wed her comedian husband Dave in February 2021, after they fell in love during lockdown.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in November 2021, Sarah revealed they had been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she gushed.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

Succession concluded with the series finale in the US on Sunday night, before it aired in the UK and Ireland on Monday.

The 88-minute finale has received rave reviews on social media, as fans have praised the show’s “perfect” but “brutal” ending.

The series followed media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family’s fight over his legacy.

Alongside Sarah, the HBO drama featured a stellar cast – including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

All seasons of Succession are available to stream on NOW.