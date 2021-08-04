Strictly Come Dancing announce first three celebs for 2021 series

The popular show is set to return to our screens this autumn

Strictly Come Dancing have announced the first three celebs for the 2021 series.

The popular show is set to return to our screens this autumn, with McFly star Tom Fletcher leading the line-up.

The singer said: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified!”

“My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”

Next up is award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb – who is best known for his roles in Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Back.

He said: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens.”

“My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

The third celebrity confirmed for the 2021 series is TV presenter AJ Odudu.

The 33-year-old said: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon!”

“I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

