Stacey Soloman gets candid about ‘really awful’ year in emotional post

Stacey Soloman has gotten candid about a “really awful” year in an emotional post.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share sweet photos with her family, as they put up their Christmas decorations.

The mother-of-three admitted she was “so thankful” for her fans and followers, and acknowledged that it has been a tough year for many people.

She wrote: “🌲 Walking In A Winter Wonderland 🌲 Hello December… The winter door is finally finished 😬❄️”

“And this morning was the most beautiful sunny December day I’ve ever seen, so I woke everyone up really early just to put our matching outfits on and take a picture 😂

“Luckily it was something different from the everyday school run and I had advent calendars to persuade them 😂 so they were on board 🙏🏼

“It feels like December has just come around in a flash but at the same time this year has hardly ‘flown by’,” Stacey added.

“So I just wanted to say… It’s been really awful for so many over the past months and is still so hard for lots…”

“I’m so sorry for all those who have struggled and for all of the heartache and loss of this year.

“I’m so thankful for you all. Every single message, bit of kindness, the laughs and the tears.

“You made this year such a special one for us so far, and we couldn’t have done some days without you 🖤 Love you to the moon and back. 🖤 from Me, Joe and ALL of our boys 🖤” she signed off.