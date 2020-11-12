Stacey Soloman admits she’s ‘desperate’ to hug her sick grandmother

The mum-of-three shared her heartache after being unable to see her granny during lockdown

Stacey Soloman has admitted that she’s “desperate” to hug her sick grandmother.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories today to address her social media absence, revealing her granny had a “really scary” night.

“Sorry I’ve been so quiet,” she wrote, “My Grandma isn’t very well.”

“Last night was really scary but looking much more positive this morning so we are all hoping and praying for the best…”

“We aren’t allowed to visit obviously because of lockdown and as much as we are desperate to give her a cuddle, we hope we won’t need to visit.

“We are thinking of you Grandma ALWAYS, and hoping and praying that when this lockdown is over we can safely come and celebrate your birthday with you next month…

“For now, I’m going to keep myself busy as much as possible and think happy thoughts,” she added.

Stacey was recently moved to tears after receiving a special gift from small businesses she helped out during lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, she shared videos of a scrapbook filled with thank you notes – written by companies she promoted on social media over the past few months.

Stacey wrote: “This morning’s montage is going to be a bit of a different one today because I received something yesterday & haven’t stopped crying since. Honestly it’s really made me think about so many things…”

“It’s a book full of letters and messages from small businesses I’ve tagged. There’s nothing I feel more proud of right now and it makes me sob every time I read it.”