Spider-Man star Tom Holland rewards homeless man’s heartwarming act of kindness

Tom Holland has been praised for giving a homeless man £100, after the man loaned him his last £1 coin for a shopping trolley.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old actor was at a Waitrose supermarket in New Malden, South West London, when he borrowed change from the homeless man.

A mum who witnessed the heartwarming act said: “My six-year-old daughter and I chatted to this homeless guy.”

“He was saying that a guy needed a pound for a trolley and he gave the pound to help. He said that he was sure the guy was Spider-Man in the movie.”

“Then I watched the guy come back and gave the homeless gentleman £100 — and the £1 from the trolley. I had tears in my eyes.”

Another local added: “Tom is down to earth but was blown away by the selfless act and wanted to reward the homeless man for being so kind.”

It’s likely Tom is staying with his parents during the coronavirus pandemic, as they live in the New Malden area of South West London.

