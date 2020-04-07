Terrie McEvoy reveals whether she’s ‘treated differently’ as a nurse because she’s a ‘blogger’

Terrie McEvoy has revealed whether she’s “treated differently” as a nurse because she’s a “blogger”.

The Dublin native, who has over 205k followers on Instagram, juggled nursing and being an influencer up until seven months ago – but quit her job in healthcare before she moved home from Australia last year.

Although Terrie had planned to be an influencer full-time back in Ireland, the brunette decided to return to nursing last month to help those on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been a few days since she started her hospital shifts, and Terrie has admitted she missed being in her nursing scrubs during a candid chat on Instagram.

Terrie then decided to do an Instagram Q&A session, and a curious follower asked: “Do people treat you differently on the ward because you’re a blogger?”

Terrie replied: “Absolutely not. The girls that I’ve met in the last two days have been nothing but absolute gems.”

“They’re all incredible at what they do, and we’ve just gotten stuck in and gotten it done, so no,” she clarified.

