Sia reveals she adopted two teenage boys last year

Popular singer Sia has revealed that she adopted two teenage boys last year.

The Australian singer-songwriter confirmed the news during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

Sia said she adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019, because she knew they were “aging out of the foster care system.”

“I love them,” she gushed.

When asked how both of them are handling the coronavirus pandemic, Sia said: “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other.”

“But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

The news comes just one year after Sia offered to adopt 16-year-old Dasani from the HBO documentary Foster.

Last May, the pop singer tweeted: “Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you. We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.