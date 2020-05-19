This is SO sweet

Doireann Garrihy reveals her boyfriend got her a PUPPY for her birthday

Doireann Garrihy received the sweetest gift for her birthday – a new puppy.

The radio presenter celebrated her 28th birthday in lockdown, but her boyfriend Paddy Wilson made sure the celebrations were to be remembered.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, Doireann revealed her other half surprised her with the pet to mark the milestone.

It comes just weeks after Doireann’s sister Ailbhe sadly lost her dog Bobby, whom the 2FM presenter was incredibly close to.

“Thank you for all of the lovely birthday messages 🥳 It’s been a weird but wonderful one,” she wrote.

“This is Bertie, my birthday present @paddywilson_ 😭♥️🐾✨So far he is a good boy, but not yet the best in all the land.

“He has a long way to go to get there. But he’s learning from the memory of the best 💙 Welcome Bert! 🎈#BobsYourAngel #HappyBertieToMe 🐶,” she added.

It comes after Doireann revealed her beau Paddy has been “her rock” since they met.

