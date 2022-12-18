Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after suffering ‘medical emergency’ on TV show set

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to hospital on Friday night, after suffering a “medical emergency”.

According to TMZ, the 70-year-old fell ill on the set of an unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

The Santa Paula Police Department told NBC News that the former Talk co-host was hospitalised following “an unspecified medical emergency”, with sources telling the outlet the incident was “non life-threatening”.

A Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson told E! News: “I can confirm that we went to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula at 6:30 on Friday afternoon and that we transported a patient to Santa Paula hospital.”

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told the outlet: “At about 6:30 PM, we responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency and so Ventura County fire department and EMS showed up and that person was transported to a local hospital.”

Sharon’s rep has been contacted for comment by the publications.