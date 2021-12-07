Second celebrity voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Paralympian Kadeena Cox has become the second contestant to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Following Arlene Phillips’ exit from the camp on Sunday night, Kadeena was the next celeb to leave Gwrych Castle in North Wales after receiving the fewest public votes on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in her post-exit interview that she joined the show because she wanted to test herself despite previously confessing she was “scared of everything”.

She showed exactly why she’s a gold medal winner with her determination and focus, but it’s now time for Kadeena to leave the Castle 🏰 #ImACeleb @kad_c pic.twitter.com/Ak0S0YV4w1 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2021

The four-time Paralympic gold champion said: “I thought I’d go in there and try out and see how it is with MS and it was hard.”

“I thought it would be a lot easier than what it was and I guess I’ve just learned to deal with my condition at home and there it’s easy for me so I thought ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine, I can show other people with MS and chronic conditions that we can do this’.”

“And it was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun.”

Kadeena thinks former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin deserves to win this year’s I’m A Celeb crown after being a mother figure to everyone in the group.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and Virgin Media One tonight.

