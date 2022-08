Scott Disick â€˜excommunicatedâ€™ by the Kardashian family after ex Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker

Scott Disick was reportedly “excommunicated” by the Kardashian family after his ex Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

The Talentless founder dated Kourtney on-off from 2006 to 2015, and she married Blink-182 drummer Travis in May after a whirlwind romance.

A source has told Page Six: “Ever since Kourtney got married, [Scott] doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group.”

“He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis,” the insider added. “He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

A second source noted that Scott has been filming with the famous family for their Hulu reality series, despite being “distanced” from them.

On the show, Scott previously expressed to Kris Jenner that he was feeling “left out” when she failed to invite him to her birthday party.

The 39-year-old said: “For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t.”

“I love you, but how did you think I would feel?” he asked.

Kris insisted that she just did not want to create an “awkward” situation between Scott and Kourtney’s then-fiancé Travis.

In a confessional, the momager said: “Kourtney met her soulmate. That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this.”

“He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature.” Scott, who is currently dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly, shares three children with Kourtney – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign.