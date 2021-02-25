Ryan Tubridy announces Bryan Cranston as first guest on this week’s Late Late Show

The actor is best known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston has been confirmed as the first guest to appear on this week’s Late Late Show.

Ryan Turbridy shared the news on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, ahead of the full line-up being revealed later today.

The actor is best known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times for.

Ryan told listeners: “We have Bryan Cranston on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, and people who watched Breaking Bad – he’s in a new show called Your Honor.”

“The premise is so good. I don’t know how much to say about it, but he plays, clearly, a judge whose son is involved in an accident – but he messed with the wrong guy to be in an accident with.”

“Suddenly, the lines between fatherhood and sonhood and the legal parameters are all blurred and Bryan Cranston’s in trouble!”

“We’re also going to be having a great send-off for our Paralympians, who are just remarkable – great story. [We’ve] A very positive Late Late Show for you tomorrow night, I must say, great colour,” Ryan teased.

“And, of course, we’re going Eurovision mad tomorrow night. There will be a lot of music.”

“Tomorrow night you should dress up a little bit for The Late Late Show, have a bit of fun, make it a point. Have a few glasses of, you know, Ribena, or whatever the hell you’re having yourself!”

Bryan has used his platform to open up about his battle with Covid-19, urging fans to continue following the social distancing guidelines.

The 64-year-old contracted the virus in March last year, and revealed in December that he was still suffering lingering effects.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said: “The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell.”

“I think about 75 percent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot smell it.”

Explaining their symptoms, Bryan said they felt unwell for about 10 days in total.

“We had a few days of achy-ness, but not enough to keep you in bed,” he said.

“I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.”

“We were very lucky though, in all seriousness,” he added.