Bryan Cranston shares the ‘lingering effects’ of COVID – months after contracting the virus

Bryan Cranston has shared the “lingering effects” of Covid-19, nine months after he contracted the virus.
Back in March, the 64-year-old and his wife Robin Dearden tested positive for the coronavirus, and he’s still feeling the effects of it.
During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said: “The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell.”
“I think about 75 percent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot smell it.”
Explaining their symptoms, Bryan said they felt unwell for about 10 days in total.
“We had a few days of achy-ness, but not enough to keep you in bed,” he said.
“I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.”
“We were very lucky though, in all seriousness,” he added.