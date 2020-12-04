Bryan Cranston shares the ‘lingering effects’ of COVID – months after contracting the virus

The actor and his wife tested positive for the virus back in March

Bryan Cranston has shared the “lingering effects” of Covid-19, nine months after he contracted the virus.

Back in March, the 64-year-old and his wife Robin Dearden tested positive for the coronavirus, and he’s still feeling the effects of it.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said: “The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell.”

“I think about 75 percent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot smell it.”

Explaining their symptoms, Bryan said they felt unwell for about 10 days in total.

“We had a few days of achy-ness, but not enough to keep you in bed,” he said.

“I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.”

“We were very lucky though, in all seriousness,” he added.