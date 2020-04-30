RTÉ name studio after Gerry Ryan to mark the 10th anniversary of his untimely death

The presenter died suddenly on April 30th back in 2010

RTÉ name studio after Gerry Ryan to mark the 10th anniversary of...

RTÉ have announced their decision to name a radio studio after Gerry Ryan, to mark the 10th anniversary of his untimely death.

The legendary broadcaster died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

Ten years after his death shocked the nation, RTÉ are officially renaming a studio after him.

To mark the 10 year anniversary of Gerry Ryan’s death, @RTE2fm will rename one of the studios ‘The Gerry Ryan Studio’. #RIPGerryRyan pic.twitter.com/DUncmz6HMO — Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) April 30, 2020

The news was confirmed by RTÉ Communications Manager Maureen Catterson, who tweeted: “To mark the 10 year anniversary of Gerry Ryan’s death, @RTE2fm will rename one of the studios ‘The Gerry Ryan Studio’. #RIPGerryRyan.”

The news comes after RTÉ aired a one off documentary about Gerry’s life on Sunday night, using unseen archive footage.

The programme featured contributions from those close to him – including his brother, Mano Ryan, and friends; Dave Fanning, Joe Duffy, Harry Crosbie and Fiona Looney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on Apr 25, 2020 at 2:03am PDT



Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: