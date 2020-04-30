Prince William to host men’s mental health documentary for BBC

The documentary will be released as part of Mental Health Awareness Week

Prince William is set to host a brand new documentary focused on men’s mental health.

The show, called Tackling Mental Health With the Duke of Cambridge, will air on BBC next month as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The documentary follows William over the course of a year as he examines “men’s mental health through the prism of football.”

The Duke is bringing the show to our screens “as part of his efforts to start the biggest ever conversation on mental health, through football.”

We’ll see William chatting to fans, players and managers of football – and diving deep into the issue of mental health and the stigma surrounding it, especially for men.

Chelsea manager and former player Frank Lampard is one of the many stars who shares his personal experiences in the documentary – admitting he was once “stuck in the stone age” when it came to talking about mental health.

Former England keeper Joe Hart also features in the documentary, and speaks about how he dealt with the public witnessing the major decline in his career.

Former player Marvin Sordell will also open up to William about his battle with depression.

Prince William is a huge advocate for mental health and the importance of speaking up.

Julien Behal PhotographyThe Duke created a similar documentary in 2019 called A Royal Team Talk, and he launched Heads Up at Wembley.

He said at the time: “We all need to take care of our everyday mental fitness, and provide support to one another when we face setbacks, so we can be match fit for whatever lies ahead.”

