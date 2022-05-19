Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘welcome their first child’ together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

According to TMZ, the singer gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13.

Their newborn son’s name is yet to be revealed.

The 34-year-old confirmed she was expecting her first child with the rapper in February, by debuting her baby bump while out for a walk in New York City.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One.”

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The news comes after the couple appeared to get married in the music video for his new single D.M.B.

In the video, which was released earlier this month, the rapper proposed to the singer with a grill that read: “Marry me?”

Rihanna, who appeared dressed in a red veil, responded with her own grill that read: “I do.”

Towards the end of the video, a group of people were seen throwing flower petals at the couple, after they got married.

The lyrics of the song include: “Hey, it’s been a little time since we both (I fell in love with you) / Felt full since our first encounter (My first encounter) / And baby (I fell in love with you).”

A$AP also refers to Rihanna as his “soulmate” in the track.

The music video was filmed in New York in July 2021.