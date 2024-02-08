Prince William breaks silence on King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince William has broken his silence on his father King Charles recent cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace released a statement last week and announced that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29, after spending three nights there.

The Prince of Wales returned to royal duties on Wednesday after the news broke of his father’s diagnosis and his wife Kate also underwent surgery.

William spoke at a gala which raised funds for the London Air Ambulance, a cause close to the Prince’s heart as a former full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Prince waved to members of the public who gathered outside and said: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you.”

Inside, he gave a speech and again thanked everyone for “kind messages”.

With his father’s diagnosis announced a week after his wife Kate, returned home from abdominal surgery, William said the last few weeks have had a “medical focus”.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days,” he said.

He continued: “It means a great deal to us all. It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus,” he then joked that he had come to an air ambulance function to “get away from it all”.

Prince William and @TomCruise admire each other’s black tie at @LDNairamb gala dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/IQqFDwYlYD — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 7, 2024

Wednesday evening’s gala dinner raised funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s Up Against Time appeal, which was seeking £15m to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

The Prince said: “By September, we need the two new red birds – decked with the latest kit such as night vision – in our skies.”

He also nodded to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise who was also at the event, jokingly asking the Mission Impossible star not to borrow one of their helicopters for his next film.

Prince William has arrived at a fundraising gala for @LDNairamb and told journalists outside of his family’s appreciation for the public’s support for the King and Kate: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/tAUk6uS2QR — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 7, 2024

The Prince’s return to work comes after his wife Kate was was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 for the planned procedure.

The Princess has since returned home to recover, with a statement by Kensington Palace reading: “A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has now said that the Princess is “making good progress”.

They continued: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The King is also currently being kept from undertaking official royal duties after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

In a statement, the Palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”