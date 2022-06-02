Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite with the Royal family for Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the Royal family for Trooping the Colour today, which marked the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet on Wednesday, and were greeted by three of the Queen’s protection officers.

The couple were not invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, but photographers snapped photos of the pair chatting to family members inside Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – with the Duke of Kent, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/OWhvk9nJLA — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

Harry and Meghan, who wore a navy dress with a matching hat, were spotted speaking to the Duke of Kent in the photos.

At another point, Meghan was also papped sharing a sweet moment with Zara Tindall’s children.

The couple weren’t invited to appear on the royal balcony alongside the Queen for Trooping the Colour, as they are no longer senior working members of the family.

A playful Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is pictured with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall – during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade 📸 ©Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour https://t.co/KaPj1nS6S5 pic.twitter.com/3Rp8cfdokw — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 2, 2022

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, was also excluded from the traditional balcony appearance.

The family members who did appear on the balcony alongside the Queen included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s cousins the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance.

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70 years on the throne.

Her Majesty The Queen on her #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend. pic.twitter.com/T9gEmZ3ESo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

During Meghan and Harry’s visit, the Queen will finally get to meet her great granddaughter Lilibet, whose named after her.

The couple, who are staying at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, will also be celebrating their daughter’s first birthday on Saturday, June 4.

The Sussexes are expected to attend a number of official engagements with the Royal Family this week – including a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

However, it’s understood they will limit their public outings over the next few days, and will instead be spending time with family privately.

Harry and Meghan were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle in April.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”