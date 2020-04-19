The pair were spotted out walking their dogs and then delivering food to those in need

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured going ‘under the radar’ in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured “going under the radar” in LA.

The former senior Royals were snapped in their new hometown, walking their dogs with security, before later delivering food to people in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mail Online has published photos of the couple, both wearing masks and casual clothes, as they first brought their dogs for a walk around the neighbourhood.

Meghan, in particular, looked in good spirits as she brought her dogs Oz and Guy outside for some fresh air.

The pair wore jeans and t-shirts as well as baseball caps, to try and go under the radar.

Meghan, 36, opted for khaki cargo pants and a black long-sleeve top, while Harry wore a polo shirt and jeans.

After their walk the former actress and the Queen’s grandsonn were photographed delivering meals to locals, after the news that the pair have been distributing meals as part of Project Angel Food – a charity in LA, which delivers food to critically ill residents.

It’s the second time Archie’s parents have been pictured since making the dramatic move from Vancouver to LA this month.

Both times the couple were seen wearing masks, as they snook out to deliver food to locals.

While at first the couple were seen in a Porsche SUV delivering the food, the next day they switched to a Cadillac, worth $35,000.

