Popular RTE drama Smother to end after third season

RTÉ has announced Smother will come to an end after the show’s upcoming third season.

The news was confirmed at RTÉ’s new season launch on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch, lead actress Dervla Kirwan promised fans a “tremendous ending” to “the final series of a beautiful trilogy.”

“I do hope that the people who have been very loyal to the series won’t feel that it’s ended anti-climatically, and that in fact we have absolutely reached the highest heights with this drama,” she said.

Season one of the series centered around the mysterious death of Denis Ahern at his wife Val’s 50th birthday party.

All those in attendance at the party became prime suspects, including members of Val and Denis’ blended family, and the season finale revealed the killer was Elaine Lynch.

Season two saw Val’s world rocked once again when a stranger turned up on her doorstep – Denis’ estranged son Finn.

Finn, who was abandoned to grow up in foster care in Britain, wanted to get to know his family – but his appearance coincided with what seemed to be an orchestrated campaign against the family, as each of the Ahern daughters had their lives targeted and exposed.

The third and final season of the popular drama will see Val (Dervla Kirwan) throw herself into a whirlwind romance and marriage.

Wounded from the past, she is determined to put her own needs first for once. But when her daughters insist on churning up her past pain, she must make a difficult and life changing choice between her family or herself.

Seána Kerslake, Gemma-Leah Devereux, Niamh Walsh, Justine Mitchell and Dean Fagan also star in the series.